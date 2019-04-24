1925 ~ 2019

Helen Josephine Lindsay Dayton passed away surrounded by family on April 18, 2019 in Orem, Utah at the age of 93. She was born on June 14, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents were Warren Leroy Lindsay and Mary Christena Anderson Lindsay. She has one older sister Katherine, who is deceased. Helen was a remarkable woman who spent her life focused on her family. Here greatest loves were:

•Leland Kay Dayton - her husband of 70 years.

•Her children - Claudia, Eileen, Lee (Elizabeth), Ruth (Rick) Mooney, Mark (Cynthia), Ron (Anita), Bruce (Becky), and Mary (Steve) Bullock; 46 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Daryl and Sylvia.

•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - With unwavering conviction she served in many capacities, including four missions with her husband Kay.

She loved big family gatherings and would invite her grandchildren attending BYU to her home on a regular basis. She loved to feed them more than they could possibly eat. She opened her home to those in need and almost always had house guests, often from foreign countries. She touched many lives with her generosity and compassion. Her home was always a gathering point where everyone was welcome.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Hills 9th Ward Chapel, 1960 N 1500 E, Provo, Utah preceded by a viewing/visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Family and friends may also visit the evening prior, Friday April 26 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 N University Ave, Provo, UT. Interment East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.NelsonMortuary.com

