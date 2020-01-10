Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
South Jordan 3rd Ward
9750 S. 2200 W.
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
South Jordan 3rd Ward
9750 S. 2200 W.
Helen Kay Utley


1937 - 2020
Helen Kay Utley Obituary
Helen Utley
1937 ~ 2020
Helen Kay Blevins Utley, born June 29, 1937, in Fillmore, UT, passed away on January 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She married her beloved companion, Ned Utley on March 17, 1956. Sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 4, 1956. She is survived by her husband, Ned; brother, Woody Blevins Jill); children, Kelly Erickson (Lee), Diane Morrison (Bill), Connie Knight (Neal), Marty Utley (Linda), Aaron Utley (Erika); 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan 3rd Ward, 9750 S. 2200 W. Viewings held Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd., and Monday, January 13, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral services. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 10600 S. 1700 E. in Sandy. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
