Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Helen Margaret Kueffner
1930 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Helen Margaret Kueffner passed away on May 5, 2019 at Hunter Hollow Nursing Facility.
Helen was born on August 9, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a young independent woman she set out seeking a singing career in Hollywood. Then, her course changed and she got married and had five beautiful children.
She loved walking, the beach, eating certain foods until you could not get in another bite, and See's Candy, which many of these "loves" (with the exception of walking twenty miles per day) were passed on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her legacy includes:
Her Children: Nike Cantu, Rebecca Palao Moreno, Marie Midkirk, Steven Pavlides, and Michael Pavlides.
Her Grandchildren: Jason Cantu, Brett Robinson, Breanne Robinson (Heaven), Bridget McCarthy, Ricky Midkirk, Nicole Saavedra, Kristopher Midkirk, Jace Pavlides, Kazarie Pavlides, Xasha Pavlides, Qadan Pavlides, Mason Pavlides, Brooklyn Pavlides, and Alexis Pavlides.
Her Great-Grandchildren: Rylee Robinson, Addison Robinson, Brexten Robinson, Grady Robinson, Tess Robinson, Nevan McCarthy, Kyara McCarthy, Holden McCarthy, Sabestian Midkirk, Angelo Midkirk, Daysha Midkirk, Kaidios Midkirk, Nickolas Midkirk, and Kelsey Pavlides.
In addition to her descendants, she is survived by many other family members and friends.
There will be a Viewing on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan Utah from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, followed by a Graveside Service in the Garden of Meditation at noon.
Published in Deseret News from May 11 to May 12, 2019
