Helen Law Darton Warner
1935 ~ 2019
Helen Law Darton Warner, age 84, passed away from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home surrounded by a house full of family.
She was born July 6, 1935 in Delta, Utah, to Franklin R. Law and Afton Callister Starley Law. She was the oldest of five children. She married Lawrence J. Darton on October 14, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple and they had six children. They were later divorced. She went on to marry Howard E. Warner on December 22, 1990 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Helen and Howard tenderly loved one another for almost 29 years. She was a wonderfully devoted mother to her children Steven F. Darton (Paula), Shyvonne M. Stutes (Rolin), Lawrence K "Larry Klin" Darton (Shauna), Kayleen Webb (Thaes III "Sandy"), Kristine Daley, and Douglas W. Darton (Blenda).
She was enriched by the addition of Howard's eight children and she loved them as if they were her own. Vance Warner (Kathy), Wendy Warner Becktrom (Lynn), Laurel Warner Pounds (Daren), Bryce Warner, Jared Warner (Megan), Shaleen Warner Heibert (Tyler), Alayna Moore (Tory), and Jenae Warner. She was a loving and involved grandmother to 45 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Helen was also a dear sister to her four siblings Linda Mabbut, Sharon Bell, Suzanne Bailey, and Robert Law. She also has numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Helen showed her love to each one of us equally.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville 23rd Ward, 4932 South 3200 West. Viewings will be held Wednesday, October 2nd, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again at the church prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park. For full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019