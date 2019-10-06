|
|
Helen Dinwoodey
1945-2019
Helen Lillis Roberts Dinwoodey passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
She was born January 26, 1945 in Reno, NV to Harry & Lillis Tate Roberts.
She moved to Salt Lake in 1961 and attended Rowland Hall, graduating in 1963.
Helen attended Boston College, University of Colorado at Boulder, and the University of Utah.
She met the love of her life John Dinwoodey in 1964 and they were married in 1966. They had a son, Mark and daughter, Alison and settled into a wonderful life on Millcreek Way where they made many friends and memories. In 1995 they moved to the Cove where many more friends and memories were made. Helen thrived listening to her favorite fountain among the many flowers, beautiful greenery and wildlife throughout their yard.
Helen served on the Board of Neighborhood House and was active in the Junior League of Salt Lake for many years of her life.
Survived by husband John, daughter Alison and her husband Adam, son Mark, adored grandchildren Liliana and Alex, sister Judy, many nephews and nieces.
At Helen's wishes there will be no formal funeral or services.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Neighborhood House or a .
You will be sorely missed by all that you touched with your unwavering kindness, generosity and love.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019