|
|
Helen Loraine Blood
March 3, 1936 ~ Oct 11, 2019
Helen Loraine Blood age 83, passed away October 11th at her home in Sandy, Utah. Helen had experienced declining health for some time. Her passing was peaceful and she was surrounded by family and friends. A wonderful spirit has returned to her heavenly home. Helen was born March 3, 1936 in Logan, Utah to Heber Loran Blood and Marjory Howard Blood. She was their fourth child. Helen is survived by her brother (Wesley Blood) and many loving cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Howard Blood) and sister (Lois Haws).
Helen was a teacher extraordinaire. She received a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1957 from Utah State University. The majority of her 40+ years of teaching was at Millcreek Elementary School in the Granite School District. Known as beloved Miss Blood, every student wanted to be in her class. Her teaching career created lifelong bonds with many students. She adored them and they adored her. She also made many friends along the way. Special dear friends she loved very much. With her knack and love of talking on the phone, she was a compassionate ear to many. Including her family. Her happy voice will be missed. She loved her family dearly. Auntie Helen did everything she could to be at every family event. She always made us all feel so special.
She had a strong Testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in many callings.
Graveside services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be at Logan City Cemetery, October 26 at noon. We would like to thank her niece (Julie Defa), neighbor (Barbara Rands), many friends, family and Rocky Mountain Hospice for the loving care given. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019