Helen Lorraine Smith
1922 ~ 2019
Helen passed way peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born May 17th, 1922 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Anna and James Stockfish from Holland. She was one of five sisters and three brothers.
She attended West High School, then worked for the Arms Plant during WWII.
In August of 1947 she married William J. Smith and spent 55 years together. One of her greatest joys in life was staying home to raise their three children, Ray Smith (Debbie), Vickie Krebs, and Judy Johnson (Kelly) in Murray, Utah. There she taught her children the love for cooking, crafts, and gardening.
Our dear mother was a wonderful mom who was caring, thoughtful, giving and very good natured. She was a fun and loving grandma who enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren, six step grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was truly loved and will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. May you rest in love and peace until we meet again.
Visitation prior to burial at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, Utah on Saturday, September 7th from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Murray, Utah.
A special thanks to the staff at Riverway Assisted Living, who were all so kind and took such good care of her. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 6, 2019