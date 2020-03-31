|
|
1936 ~ 2020
Sadly, on March 27, 2020, embraced on either side by two people she loved dearly, Helen Louise Bass Hayes quietly passed away at the age of 84.
Helen was born on January 7, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Helen Hailstone & Edward Leavitt. Helen grew up happily with siblings Verna Campbell, Donna Kirkland & Ted Leavitt. Her life was sunny, carefree and often barefoot amongst the eucalyptus trees and beaches where she played.
Helen married Lyle Wayne Bass and had 5 children. Cindi Jorgensen, Karen Noble, Judy Burnham, Samuel Bass, and Lisa Bass. Next came 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Tragically widowed young, Helen lived 24 years as a single mom, carrying the full weight of parenthood alone on her shoulders. But she met the challenge in spectacular fashion. Helen's kids grew up cherished beyond words, coming home from school every day to warm treats, fun picnics and visits to the public library with countless books borrowed and read aloud.
Feeling a divine pull, Helen moved the family to Alpine, Utah in 1987 and eventually became an empty nester. One day something beautifully unexpected happened. After 3 weeks of failed attempts, Gary Edward Hayes summoned the courage to slide into a church bench and ask Helen if he might sit with her. Gary quickly became the love of Helen's life. It was a match made in heaven for widow & widower and they married on March 5, 2005. Helen and Gary's love is indescribable & everlasting.
Helen was elegant & sophisticated, yet silly, innocent & childlike. Kids brought her joy and all those that Helen cared for will be influenced for life by the depth of her love & devotion. She loved fiercely and her loyalty was unbreakable. Helen's big dogs were equally blessed to be in her care. Together they hiked their favorite foothills nearly every day, always stopping to smell the roses. Helen was a romantic with a passion for beauty & gardening & decorating. She loved classical music, British "telly" and would giggle, snort & laugh to tears at the Pink Panther. And Helen loved sweets…really loved sweets.
But most of all Helen loved her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Helen was truly selfless, serving others her entire life, including a decade as Relief Society President (for five bishops). She'd even help house clean & bring in groceries for families in distress and once followed her instinct directly to a little girl that had gone missing. Helen served as everything from Primary teacher to Young Women's President. She worked at the Church History Museum and tended flowers at Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Alongside Gary, she served a mission in Dublin, Ireland.
Helen was dearly loved & will be terribly missed.
A small, family graveside gathering will be held at Alpine City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020