|
|
Helen-Louise Hancey
1944 - 2019
Our adored wife, mother and grandmother passed away in the comfort of her own home on November 25 at the age of 75 after multiple battles with cancer. She was born January 17, 1944 in Afton, Wyoming to Cariel and Vilate Anderson. She married her sweetheart and love of her life Ronald Hancey on Aug. 19, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 53 beautiful years together many of which included raising their 3 beautiful children Alyson (Valentin), JR (Caroline) and Cary (Megan).
Helen was full of life, passionate and a beautiful soul. She dedicated the majority of her life to education and teaching others. She had an impact on thousands of students during her illustrious career at South High School, Cottonwood High School, Taylorsville High School, Salt Lake Community college, and Brigham Young University. She was more than a teacher to all of her students, she was a friend and a mentor. She took the time to teach, train and genuinely take an interest in your work. Her passion for design was infectious you couldn't help feel it every time she showed you how to thread a needle, draft a pattern, or sew a flat felt seam. She was a master tailor, a pattern maven, a florist, a quilter, there wasn't anything she couldn't do. Her passion for design was bigger than life and that's what we all loved about Helen.
Helen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her Heavenly Father. She served in many church callings and touched all those that she met with her beautiful testimony.
Helen's biggest love however, was her grandchildren. She waited a long time to become a grandmother and was ecstatic the day her first grandson Theo was born and was equally as ecstatic when Matisse, Charlee and Violet were born. She was an amazing grandmother. She was loving, kind, patient, and enjoyed all of their silly quirks. She lived for her grandchildren and could never get enough of their warm hugs, cuddles and cute faces.
Helen will be missed by all that knew her. We all know that we gained a beautiful and loving guardian angel.
Helen is survived by her loving husband, 3 children and 4 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father (Cariel and Vilate), her sister (Adele) and her two brothers (DelRoy and Junior) and her first granddaughter Nora.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Willow Creek Ward House on 2115 East Sublette Place, Sandy, Utah 84093. A viewing will precede the funeral at 1:00pm. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. Please share condolences with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2019