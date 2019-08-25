|
Helen Loveland
1931 ~2019
Helen Lois Loveland passed away peacefully early Friday morning, August 23, 2019. She was born Helen Lois Huffman, in Clinton Illinois on May 18, 1931 to Charles Anderson Huffman and Ruth Smith-the youngest of 4 children. Even as a young girl, her testimony of the Gospel was strong. She grew up with church meetings being held in her home and in locations in town as there was no chapel in Clinton.
She attended schools in Clinton and was a good student. She excelled in bookkeeping and typing and was an excellent basketball player at Clinton High School where she graduated in 1949. Her first job was as a sales clerk in Woolworth's 5 & 10 cent store. She earned fifty cents an hour. Her next job was in Bloomington, IL for State Farm insurance where she worked as a key punch operator.
In 1953 she was sent to Nashville, Tennessee as a trainer for State Farm. There she met her husband Emerson Loveland at a Mutual meeting held on Seward AFB. A courtship ensued and seventeen months later they were married in the Salt Lake Temple.
After they married, they established a home in Nashville, but several months later Emerson was transferred to Pope AFB, North Carolina, where their first child, a son was born. In 1956 Helen and Emerson moved to Provo, UT where Emerson attended BYU and Helen worked at First Security Bank as a check processor. Helen gave birth to two girls while in Provo.
In 1958 Emerson went back into the Air Force and was assigned to Hill AFB. They moved to Kaysville where three more girls were born. Emerson's career took him to Washington DC, Austin and San Antonio Texas. During those times Helen was very active in the LDS church. She served as RS President and has taught Primary most everywhere she has lived.
She had a great love for music. She sang in and directed numerous choirs where ever she has lived. One of her most memorable experiences was singing in the choir at the Cornerstone Laying Ceremony during the dedication of the Washington DC temple. But her crowning achievement was when she directed the annual Jordan River Temple Devotional Choir in the Tabernacle on Temple square two years in a row.
Helen loved the temple and family history work. She was able to serve for a time in the Washington DC Temple and later she Emerson served in the Jordan River Temple for 12 years as ordinance workers. They also served a 30 month mission at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City.
She was a devoted mother to her 6 children. She and Emerson were married 65 years and now have 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Emerson, her sister, Dorothy Devisser, 5 of her 6 children, Mike Loveland, Jenny Sawyer, Aleta Keddington, Allyson Johnston and JoAnn Hawkes. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lynette Denning in 2010.
A viewing will be held at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.), South Jordan, Utah Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. A short viewing will be held Wednesday at the River Ridge 8th Ward Chapel, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah from 10:00 to 10:45. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Brigham City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019