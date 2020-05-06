|
|
Helen Mabey Burgon
1923 ~ 2020
Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Helen M. Burgon, passed away peacefully in South Jordan, Utah on May 1, 2020, just a short distance from where she entered this life 97 years ago. She was born March 9, 1923 at home in South Jordan, Utah, to Walter Amos and Ethel Ione Hicken Mabey and spent a happy childhood there. In 1941 she graduated from Jordan High School, where she met the love of her life, Vance E. Burgon. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 12, 1944 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Vance passed away in 2004. She attended BYU where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Speech and Drama in 1945. As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved the Lord and showed her love for Him by serving others whenever she could and wherever she was called. Helen loved her family and friends and was known for her ability to stay connected. Throughout her lifetime she sent hundreds of cards expressing her love.
Helen is survived by her four sons: Brent V. (Sue), Midvale; Kim M. (Sandi), South Jordan; Bradley J. (Andrea), Ben Lomond, CA.; Kelly E. (Liz), South Jordan; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; brother, John H. (Velma) Mabey, South Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband; brother, Sherman W. Mabey; sisters Janice Miner and Arlene Mabey; great-granddaughter Eden Henry. Special thanks to Legacy House of South Jordan for caring for our mother.
We express gratitude to our family and many friends. In keeping with CDC guidelines surrounding Covid-19, a private service for immediate family will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. We invite you to join in a webcast funeral service at that time or later at your convenience. Interment South Jordan City Cemetery. To read full obituary, to leave condolences and to view the webcast, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com. Click on tribute wall to view.
Published in Deseret News from May 6 to May 10, 2020