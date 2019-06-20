Helen Patricia Anderson Wilkins, "Pat," was born on March 17, 1932 in Spring Canyon, Utah to Dr. Grant Y. Anderson and Elizabeth Edith Wilson. Pat passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on June 17, 2019. She was the third of four children. She was raised in Pleasant Grove, Utah, attending elementary through high school there. She attended BYU, graduating with a BA in English. She was a member of Val Norn Social Unit. On October 9, 1956, she married W. Eugene (Gene) Wilkins, Jr. in Pleasant Grove. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in January 1966.

Pat had four children, Alec, Edie, Margaret and Lucy. She worked as a media coordinator and later, as a fourth-grade teacher at Sprucewood Elementary in the Jordan (Canyons) School District. Pat and Gene worked as service missionaries at the Utah State Prison until Gene's passing in 1998. Pat then worked as a service missionary at LDS Business College for 2 years. She was a volunteer at St Mark's Hospital for 23 years, working in the Well Baby Nursery and St Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center, completing over 5000 hours of service. She also sang with Sweet Adelines for 15 years. She loved traveling, spending weekends at "Wildwood," time with family, gardening, baking, murder mysteries and sewing Christmas stockings for her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Edith Anderson, her sister, Jean Sorenson, and brother, Dr. Grant W. Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Dr. J Paul Anderson, children Alec (Jodi) Wilkins, Edie (Kyle) Kershaw, Margaret Matthews, Lucy Wilkins, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the East Mill Creek Stake Center, 3103 East Craig Drive, Millcreek, Utah. Friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Guestbook to post messages for the family and a more detailed obituary available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



