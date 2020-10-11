1/1
Helen Pavich
1932 - 2020

1932 ~ 2020
Helen Pavich, 87 passed away quietly at her daughter's home in Colorado on Monday September 28, 2020. Born: December 1932 to George Kastanis and Bertha Hendrickson in Murray, Utah. Preceded in death by her loving husband George "Red", her parents and sister Louise. Married 63 years to the love of her life, Red Pavich, Helen graduated from Jordan High School and was a housewife.
She is survived by her brother, Sam (Chris) Kastanis, two children Pam (Mark) Wright and Tom Pavich and two grandchildren Cody & Lacey Wright. Helen loved to travel the world with Red, she was a great cook and liked to make ethnic foods. She enjoyed watching Hallmark, old movies and Westerns.
Helen was cremated and the memorial services will be held at the Goff Mortuary in Midvale, Utah on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Helen was so kind, caring and thoughtful. She loved her family very much and we loved her. Helen, you will be dearly missed!

Published in Deseret News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
