Helen Pryanovich Pixton, RN

Jan 11, 1924 ~ June 5, 2019

Helen was born the fifth of five children to George and Mary Arko Pryanovich in Salt Lake City, Utah. Helen graduated from South High School in 1941 and started working at Shriners Hospital in the nurses aide program. World War II intervened in Helen's life, and she did her part working as a weapons inspector of .50 caliber cartridges - the bullet that won the war. At the earliest opportunity, Helen continued her nursing education at St. Marys of the Wasatch College and gained her nursing degree from Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. Her nursing career spanned nearly 50 years. Helen spent 10 years caring for the patients of gynecologist Dr. Linwood Smith, 10 years with pediatrician Dr. John Mason, and 28 years with Intermountain Clinic. She looked after and cared for her brothers George and Fred over the last 20 years of their lives.

Helen married Arthur Pixton in 1945 and divorced in 1949. They had one child, Todd, who she loved very much. Helen was an outdoors woman, fun loving, and breast cancer survivor. She had many friends. Helen was a member of St Vincent DePaul Catholic Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Pryanovich Liston and brothers George, Albert, and Fred Pryanovich.

Helen is survived by son Todd (Connie), grandsons Michael (Kimberly) Pixton and Jeffrey (Christine) Pixton, granddaughter Rebecca (Nathan) Coan, and her 5 great grandchildren Bailey, Avery, Colter, Kia, and Isla.

The family would like to thank Carol Sanders, whose help allowed Helen to remain in her home, Hearts for Hospice, and the staff at Sagewood at Daybreak for their excellent care with a special thanks to Erin and Susie.

There will be a celebration of Helen's life Tuesday, June 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC, Utah. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the buildings. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

