Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd
Ogden, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Robertson Watson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Robertson Watson Obituary
1931 ~ 2019
Helen Robertson Watson passed away at the age of 88 on June 7, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born January 27, 1931 in Edinburgh, Scotland to Thomas Pennycuick and Jean Simpson. She married George Richard Fortune Watson on December 27, 1954 in London, England.
She moved to the United States with her husband who was serving in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Travis AFB in California. After his discharge from active duty, they briefly moved to Boise, Idaho and then to Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two boys, Richard (Carol) of Bountiful and Raymond (deceased).
She is preceded in death by her husband and her son. She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated worker, good neighbor, a loving mother, and grandmother.
The family would like to express appreciation for the love and kindness of the nurses and staff at Avalon Care Center and Bristol Hospice Services for making her comfortable in her last days.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 East, Bountiful, UT. A short graveside service will be held at 11:30am at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now