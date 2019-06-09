1931 ~ 2019

Helen Robertson Watson passed away at the age of 88 on June 7, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born January 27, 1931 in Edinburgh, Scotland to Thomas Pennycuick and Jean Simpson. She married George Richard Fortune Watson on December 27, 1954 in London, England.

She moved to the United States with her husband who was serving in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Travis AFB in California. After his discharge from active duty, they briefly moved to Boise, Idaho and then to Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two boys, Richard (Carol) of Bountiful and Raymond (deceased).

She is preceded in death by her husband and her son. She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated worker, good neighbor, a loving mother, and grandmother.

The family would like to express appreciation for the love and kindness of the nurses and staff at Avalon Care Center and Bristol Hospice Services for making her comfortable in her last days.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 East, Bountiful, UT. A short graveside service will be held at 11:30am at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

