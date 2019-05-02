Helen Robinson Grant

1928-2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Helen Robinson Grant passed away at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born August 15, 1928 in Oakley, Idaho; the 10th of 11 children born to Rosette and Loren Jesse Robinson. She attended LDS Business College where she caught the eye of Bill Grant. After Bill returned from a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they began their eternal family in the Salt Lake Temple November 23, 1949. Helen was a true disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ boldly sharing her testimony of Him to those she met. She was a National President of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers from 1990-1991. Helen and Bill served missions to San Diego, CA; LDS Business College, and the Salt Lake City South Mission. She loved her Heavenly Father, her family, and America. Helen is survived by her children: Karen, (Eric Brown); Steve, (Debbie); Janet, (Leonard Plaizier); Susan, (Ken Foster); Bruce, (Susan); Ruth, (Gardner Reid); and David (Tracy). Her posterity includes 26 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Bill Grant, Matthew Grant, (grandson), and Lisa Foster Calderwood, (granddaughter). Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 4407 South Fortuna Way (3695 E.) in Salt Lake City. Friends may call on Friday, May 3rd at the same address from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. The family expresses gratitude to Heather Brenner with Canyon Hospice for her loving care. Special thanks to Chasity Conception, Claire Gillet, and Rose Lami for tenderly caring for Helen at home. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019