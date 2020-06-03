Helen Sharp Madsen
1925 - 2020
We celebrate and honor the amazing life of Helen Sharp Madsen, age 95, who passed away May 29, 2020, in American Fork, Utah of natural causes. Her light, laughter, love, and guiding influence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Helen was born April 13, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah to June Bennion and Ida Giles Sharp. She married Melvin Leslie Madsen on June 21, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She graduated from East High School and was living in Los Angeles, California, when she met Melvin. They lived in Los Angeles, California, Logan, Granger, and West Valley City, Utah. Mom traveled the world: she lived in South Africa for a couple of years and served an LDS mission there while her parents served as Mission President; served another mission to England; visited Asia as well as the Near East. Mom graduated from Brigham Young University with an associate degree in Genealogy and Family History.
Mom had an intense love for genealogy work which became her life's work. She was a prolific genealogist for the Bennion Family organization, making several trips to England and Wales in search of ancestors. She also was active in the Sharp, Giles and Madsen lines. This led to her love of temple work where she served in various capacities in the Salt Lake Temple for more than 25 years. She has blessed the lives of many people. She was actively engaged in genealogy until the last 7 months of her life when age began to take its toll.
Survived by her six children, Marshall (Rosemary) Madsen, Orem; Lynnette Madsen, San Diego, California; Lorin (Marianna) Madsen, Bluffdale; Ronald Madsen, South Jordan; Clarice (Dan) McKensie, Sandy; Mark (Karen) Madsen, Orem; 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sister, LaJune Vincent. Preceded in death by her parents, June and Ida Sharp; husband, Melvin Madsen; brothers, Milton, Richard, and Alan; a granddaughter, Melissa Madsen.
The family wishes to thank Stonehenge of American Fork for the care they gave Mom during the last months of her life. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by invitation only. There will be a viewing Thursday, June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah, 84095. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a note or memory on Helen's page at the mortuary's web site: https://www.jenkins-soffe.com. The funeral services will be streamed live via the same web site. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.