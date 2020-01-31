|
|
Helen Cowley Williams
Sept 18, 1927 ~ Jan 27, 2020
Helen Venola Cowley Williams passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by those who called her Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. Helen was born on September 18, 1927 in Venice, Utah to Venola Ohlwiler Cowley and Francis Charles Cowley. A viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, Utah) and again on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Cedar West Stake Center (725 S. 1100 W., Cedar City, Utah). The funeral services will be held immediately following the Saturday viewing. Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 am under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Following the interment, there will be a memorial service and family and friend reunion at noon at the Heber 4th Ward Chapel (240 E. 400 S., Heber City, Utah). See Helen's online obituary at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 31, 2020