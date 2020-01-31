Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Helen Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Cedar West Stake Center
725 S. 1100 W.
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Heber City Cemetery
Funeral service
Following Services
Cedar West Stake Center
725 S. 1100 W.
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Venola Cowley Williams


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Venola Cowley Williams Obituary
Helen Cowley Williams
Sept 18, 1927 ~ Jan 27, 2020
Helen Venola Cowley Williams passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by those who called her Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. Helen was born on September 18, 1927 in Venice, Utah to Venola Ohlwiler Cowley and Francis Charles Cowley. A viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, Utah) and again on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Cedar West Stake Center (725 S. 1100 W., Cedar City, Utah). The funeral services will be held immediately following the Saturday viewing. Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 am under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Following the interment, there will be a memorial service and family and friend reunion at noon at the Heber 4th Ward Chapel (240 E. 400 S., Heber City, Utah). See Helen's online obituary at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -