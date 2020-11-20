1/1
Helen Wright
1926 - 2020
Helen Marie Cejka Wright
1926 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Helen passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Helen was proceeded in death by her loving husband Earl B. Wright and parents Odrich and Marie Sedivy Cejka. She is survived by her stepson Gerald B. Wright (Elaine), sisters Emma Cejka Lenschotin, Maria Cejka Rounsevel, and brother Frank Cejka (Kris), 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, and several great-grand nieces and nephews.
Helen loved to bowl, garden, and crochet. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, and playing with her great-grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Villa for several years.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
