Helga Pruess Pratt was born February 16, 1942, in Hamburg, Germany. She passed away on February 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, less than a month after being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and true to her testimony of the restored gospel all her days. She had no greater joy than spending time with those she loved and to hear that her children walked in truth.
Helga was the youngest of Rosalie and Richard Pruess's six children. Born during World War II, Helga's toddler years were spent fleeing death. She was frequently separated from parents and siblings to survive.
At age 11, Helga and her parents were sponsored to emigrate to America, joining sisters who had emigrated earlier and leaving a beloved brother behind. They made the voyage to the United States by sea, arriving in December 1952, and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to be close to the LDS temple and to live in "Zion."
Helga found joy in roller skate dancing, earning her bronze, silver, and gold bars. She married Jim Pratt in 1969. She loved to travel, visiting countries including Egypt, Israel, France, Italy, Hungary, Austria, and China. She made it back to Germany to visit her former home. She was an avid reader and always had a book or magazine waiting anywhere she thought she might sit and rest awhile. She loved plays and musicals and had season tickets at Hale Center Theater.
Helga is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings (Richard, Lygia, Siegfried, Lieselotte). She is survived by her five children (Michael, Steven, Robert, David, Sheralyn), 12 grandchildren, and one sister (Hilde Mueller). She will be dearly missed by family and friends who find comfort in the belief that loved ones on the other side are welcoming her with joy. Her family offers their sincerest thanks to the many friends, family, and medical staff who visited and attended Helga with love and compassion. Full obituary at Premierfuneral.com
Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS meetinghouse located at 2080 E 5165 S, Holladay, Utah. Public viewings will be Sunday, February 16 from 6–8:00 p.m., and before the service from 9:45–10:45 a.m. at the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020