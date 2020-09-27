1/1
Helmut Ferdinand Shulz
1932 - 2020
Helmut Ferdinand Schulz, age 88, passed away peacefully in the midst of family on Friday September 25, 2020. Helmut was born on March 12, 1932 to Kurt Max and Martha Jeschke Schulz of Guben Germany. He married Elfriede Maria Grunewald, on November 22, 1957 in Cottbus Germany and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
A viewing will be held at Cannon Mortuary 2460 East Bengal Blvd. (7600 South) Salt Lake City Utah from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton 1st Ward, 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) with a viewing prior from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mountain View Memorial Estates.
Full obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Brighton 1st Ward
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brighton 1st Ward
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Memories & Condolences
