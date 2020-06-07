1931 ~ 2020
Together Forever
"And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43.
I went to paradise on 31 May 2020. I love and will miss my family and my friends. God be with you till we meet again in paradise.
A family gathering will be at a later date. Funeral services under the direction of Valley View Funeral Home www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.