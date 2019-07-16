Hennie

In Loving Memory

Hennie (Hermias Hendrik) van Jaarsveld, 64, of Sandy Utah, passed away at his home on June 27th, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Johannesburg South Africa, the son of Hermias and Marie (Ritchie) van Jaarsveld.

After graduating high school, he worked his way up in the computer field to a successful business analyst and project leader. In March 1980, he married Hettie Sophia Meiring in Pretoria, South Africa. They have two children, Anita and Hennie van Jaarsveld. In 1998 Hennie and his family immigrated to the United States and moved to Vermont. He worked for Child Services divisions in VT, NJ, MI, HI, and SC. Later, he also worked for Hewlett Packard, Experticity, and Zions Bank. In 2010, he and Hettie moved to Utah, where he retired in March 2018.

Being a lover of music, Hennie was an active volunteer at the Sandy Amphitheater and Christ United Methodist Church in the audio-video booth. He read anything he could lay his hands on and was lovingly known as the trivia king. He loved food and cooking for family and friends, never failing to remind you how it's done in South Africa. His positive attitude, fighting spirit, and big smile will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife Hettie; son Hennie, daughter Anita, and her fiancé Weston Anderson, all living in Utah; his two younger sisters Marina Linde and Selmarie Smit; their husbands Derik and Riaan; and their collective children Erich, Mari-Oni, Mia, and Wikus, all in South Africa.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Elevation hospice team (Jamie, Miriam, Maria, Cheri, and Bethany) who cared for him with so much love and compassion. Memorial services will be held on July 20th, 2019, at 10 am at the Christ United Methodist Church at 2375 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation or .

Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019