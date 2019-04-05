1924 ~ 2019

Henny van Komen Bos died peacefully of complications from breast cancer on April 1, 2019. She was born in Groningen, Netherland on June 8, 1924. She married Heine Bos on March 26, 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was active all of her life and performed her Church callings diligently. She was a Jordan River Temple worker for 20 years.

Henny had amazing abilities in knitting and crocheting. She made countless Afghans for her posterity and friends. Even after being declared legally blind she was still able to make smaller Afghans simply by feel. She loved to travel and see the beauty of nature.

Henny is survived by her children: Jane (Edgar) Wolferts, Bill (Mindi) Bos, Cora England, Pieter Bos, Arthur (Heidi) Bos, Miriam Peatross, Michael Bos, Elizabeth (Dean) Johanson, Beckie Bos-Gilbert, John (Jun) Bos, Jill (Mike) Randall, and David (Janae) Bos and Amy Bos, Henny had 37 grandchildren and 97greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Eva Niesen and Marie (Bob) Liston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Heine and by Franklin Gilbert, son-in-law, and by J. Larry England, son-in-law.

A memorial service for Henny will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State,

Orem UT on April 8th, 2019 at 11 am. There will be a viewing before the service from

9:30- 10:45 a.m. Interment will be Memorial Estates, 3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South), Salt Lake city.

A special thank you to Abbington Manor and to Canyon Home & Hospice for their professional and tender care.

