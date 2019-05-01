Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Crestview Ward 2795 Crestview Dr. (1010 S.) Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Crestview Ward 2795 Crestview Dr. (1010 S.) Salt Lake City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Henry Theurer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry A. Theurer Jr.

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Henry A. Theurer, Jr. MD

Feb. 8, 1921 - Apr. 25, 2019

Henry Arthur Theurer, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the age of 98. Hank was born February 8, 1921 in Providence, Utah, to Henry A. and Elizabeth Low Theurer. He said his parents were his heroes and he spoke fondly of the happy childhood he and his five siblings had. Living in a small community, working in Theurer's Store, owned and operated by his father, "he learned hard work and how to treat and greet the customers with honesty and pleasant service." One of his fond memories was going to the Boy Scout Jamboree in Washington, D.C., in 1937, where he received his Eagle Scout award. He was always so proud of his Cache Valley roots and loved driving through Providence and sharing stories about the many family members and friends he grew up with and loved so much. He attended South Cache High School where he participated in cheerleading, debate, drama, band and was editor of the school paper and yearbook. He attended Utah State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated from the University of Utah School of Medicine in 1945. During this time, he enlisted in the Navy and was an intern at the Naval Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He loved his country and was so proud of his experience as a medical officer aboard the U.S.S. Renville where he cared for the military personnel being transported from China, Okinawa and Guam during World War II. During his internship he met "a beautiful, efficient and pleasant Navy nurse" Ruth Elizabeth Brook. They were married June 12, 1946 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. "Their 67-year marriage was one of great love and admiration." Ruth died in 2013.

After his release from the Navy in 1947, Hank and Ruth moved to Salt Lake City. He joined the medical staff at Holy Cross Hospital in the Obstetrics & Gynecology department. Over the next 42 years, Dr. Theurer delivered more than 9,000 babies. He treasured his career as a doctor and loved his patients. He often spoke of his "tremendous respect for mothers and all the sacrifice they went through to bring children into the world." During his years of practice he served as president of the Holy Cross Hospital Medical Staff, the Salt Lake County Medical Society and the Utah OB/GYN Society. He was also a clinical professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served willingly in various callings-his favorite was being a "home teacher." He loved his association with those in the Yale 2nd, Monument Park 17th and Crestview wards where he lived for several years.

Hank was a proud member of the Salt Lake Country Club for more than 50 years. He had wonderful memories of playing golf with his sons and grandsons and with his buddies in HUGS, The Geezers and the doctor's group at the Country Club.

Hank and Ruth created a home filled with love, not only for their five children, but for everyone who passed through the door. He loved people and his greatest interests were his family and friends. He would make a friend within minutes of meeting someone and would usually find a way they were connected through common interests or people. He always emphasized that his "greatest joys" were his family, the Savior, his friends and his patients.

He is survived by his five children: Henry A. (Ty) III (Dianne), Craig (Carol), Brian (Mejken), Kris T. Stone (Jay), and Richard; 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren (two more on the way) and one great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, and daughter-in-law Judy Jacobsen Theurer (Ty). Hank was the "last leaf" on the tree as his parents, three sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 11am at the Crestview Ward 2795 Crestview Dr. (1010 S.) in Salt Lake City. Family and friends may call Sunday, May 5, 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn 2350 E. 1300 South and again Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service at the ward. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City.



Published in Deseret News from May 1 to May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries