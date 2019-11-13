Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Bountiful 16th Ward Chapel
720 E. 550
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful 16th Ward Chapel
720 E. 550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ploeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Albert Ploeger


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Albert Ploeger Obituary
Henry Albert Ploeger
1931-2019
Henry Albert Ploeger, age 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather, died November 8, 2019 of heart failure. Henry was born Oct 26, 1931, in Salt Lake City to John and Gepke Ploeger. He attended West High School and received an Associate's Degree at LDS Business College. He served a mission to the Western States in 1951 and was a veteran of the Korean conflict.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Bountiful 16th Ward Chapel, 720 E. 550. Friends may visit family Friday, Nov. 15th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Sat. 9:45-10:45 am at the Church prior to services.
For a full obituary and condolences visit www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -