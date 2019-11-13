|
|
Henry Albert Ploeger
1931-2019
Henry Albert Ploeger, age 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather, died November 8, 2019 of heart failure. Henry was born Oct 26, 1931, in Salt Lake City to John and Gepke Ploeger. He attended West High School and received an Associate's Degree at LDS Business College. He served a mission to the Western States in 1951 and was a veteran of the Korean conflict.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Bountiful 16th Ward Chapel, 720 E. 550. Friends may visit family Friday, Nov. 15th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Sat. 9:45-10:45 am at the Church prior to services.
