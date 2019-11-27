|
Henry Boogaard
1930 - 2019
Hendrik (Henry) Boogaard passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Murray, Utah due to heart failure. He was born in Salt Lake City on April 15, 1930. He married Shirley Margaret Paul in the Salt Lake Temple on January 23, 1950. He worked for Hi-Land Dairy for many years and had a second career in banking. He was a faithful servant in his church. He enjoyed gardening, camping, woodworking and home improvement projects. He was constant in his devotion to his wife and family. He is survived by his wife Shirley, Sister Joanne Wright, sons Steven, Craig, Rod and daughters Karen, Pam and Leslie. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andy, sisters Anna and Bertha.
Viewings will be held at the River Ridge 8th Ward at 1409 W. Shields Lane (9800 S) in South Jordan from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 and from 10:00-10:45 am on Wednesday, December 4th. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Murray City Cemetery (5490 S. Vine Street in Murray) following the funeral service.
