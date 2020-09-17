1/1
Henry George Hathaway Sr.
In Loving Memory
Henry George Hathaway Sr. passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020.
Hank now joins his wife Shirley who preceded him in death in 2019. Shirley was the love of Hank's life and he greatly anticipated their joyous reunion. Hank enjoyed an almost 30 year career in radio broadcasting, which included hosting a daily talk show for the majority of those years.
Hank leaves behind five children - (Tina, Hank Jr., Dawn, Chris & Tom) as well as numerous grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the excellent care provided by the nursing staff from Silverado Hospice and the staff at Spring Creek Healthcare Center.
A private service will be held in his honor.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 17, 2020.
