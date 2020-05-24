|
Henry "Hank" Crose
1927~2020
Magna, UT-Henry "Hank" Crose age 90, left us to join his wife and 2 sons on May 21, 2020. Hank passed away peacefully in his bed at Beehive Home in Magna after succumbing to the ravages of dementia. Hank was born July 11th, 2020 in Arnhem, Netherlands to Antony and Mina Crose. Hank traveled to the United States, and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah with his parents, brother John and sister Joanne when Hank was just 4 months old. Hank indicated early on the type of life he preferred to live by choosing to attend and graduate from West High School which was the only school in Salt Lake City to offer shop classes like woodworking and metal shop. When Hank was 16, he couldn't wait to have his Dad sign a waiver so he could enlist in the Navy. He served honorably in the Pacific Fleet during WWII receiving medals for his service and a love for his country. He married the love of his life, Faye Otanez on July 13, 1959. They were happily married for 38 years. Between them they had 3 boys and were known for being able to glide around the dance floor like they were floating on air. "Happy Hank," a trucker driver for over 45 years, retired after having received many awards for safe driving and miles driven, including the "Million Miles Safe" award. A great guy and good friend to many, he was an avid fisherman and hunter, a life time member of the F.O.E and teamsters. He loved spending time with family and friends playing poker and drinking cold Budweisers. He was known for his skill at the pool table and he enjoyed playing 3 ball at the 3 Aces. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his wife Faye "PeeWee," his 2 sons, Tom and Cory, and a granddaughter, QueLinda. He was met by many friends and relatives that we are sure were overjoyed to see him. Known as Grandpa Hank to family and friends, he is survived by his big brother John "Bro" (Becky), a dear friend and companion Karen Olsen, his son Scott, daughters-in-law, Carol and Kathy, grandchildren: Toni (Jeff), Stacey (Bob), Brandon, Janell (Rodney), Samantha (Tony), Sabrina (Mike) and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the employees of BeeHive Home in Magna for their dedicated and compassionate care of our Grandpa for the last few years of his life. We would also like to thank the Veterans Association and Solstice Hospice for their assistance in Grandpa's care, without whom we would have been lost. Funeral Services will be held at Memorial Redwood Cemetery at 6500 South Redwood Drive in West Jordan. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. and graveside services will begin at 11.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020