1/1
Henry James Middleton Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry James Middleton
1929 - 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Henry James Middleton, Jr. of South Jordan, Utah our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather peacefully passed-away on Sept. 5, 2020. Henry was born Oct. 13, 1929 in Ogden Utah to Henry James Middleton and Mabel Anderson Middleton, the oldest of 6 children. Dad grew up in Ogden where his family had resided for several generations.
Dad married his eternal companion, LouJean Bowman, on August 11, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple. He greatly cherished Mom and their family. He sorely missed her when she passed in 2015. They have 4 children, Connie (Jeff) Snarr, Craig (Peggy) Middleton, Brent (Tracy) Middleton, and Michelle (Jeff) Thomson. They have 18 Grandchildren and 30 Great-Grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his loving wife LouJean, his brother Doug, his grandchildren Kristen Thomson and Brandon Snarr.
Dad pursued Education as his career, with a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College and a Master's degree from Utah State University. Most of his career was spent at Skyline High School where he was both a teacher and a Vice-Principal. He was an outstanding educator and throughout his career in education he touched thousands of lives.
As his spirituality increased throughout his life, his examples of being a disciple of Jesus Christ emanated from him. Dad loved to serve, with his latest calling to serve as a Sealer in the Jordan River Temple.
He was an excellent father who always watched over and looked for ways to help his children, his posterity, and his neighbors. We always knew of his love and support for each of his children and his posterity. He was a truly kind and gracious man.
Private family services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Services will be streamed Saturday at 11 a.m. on the link provided at the bottom of Henry's obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com. Interment South Jordan Cemetery.
Complete obituary and online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Services will be streamed Saturday at 11 a.m. on the link provided at the bottom of Henry's obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com . I
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved