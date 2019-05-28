Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Jordan 4th Ward
7171 S. 2700 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
West Jordan 4th Ward
7171 S. 2700 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
Henry Martin Bowen


Henry Martin Bowen Obituary
Henry Martin Bowen
1940 ~ 2019
Henry Martin Bowen was born on March 24, 1940 to Joseph Martin Bowen and Beth Bowen.
He passed away on May 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, RaNae Hale Bowen and 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services on Thursday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Jordan 4th Ward, located at 7171 S. 2700 W., West Jordan, Utah, with a viewing one hour prior at the church.
To view full obituary, please see www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2019
