Henry Worthen Cameron age 91, passed away from natural causes on February 29, 2020. He was the son of Henry A. Cameron and Clara Worthen, father to Scott (Linda), Sandra (Dave) Stoker, Kayleen (Vi) and Daron (Allyson), grandfather to 8 wonderful grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, and brother to Carol Evans. Married to Grace McRae for 52 wonderful years until she passed away December 12, 2007.
Hank served a mission in Canada for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a passion for music and while attending BYU he was a DJ at a local radio station. He served in the army during the Korean War followed by a lifelong career in the banking business. Henry enjoyed traveling, spending time on the golf course, and all sports, especially BYU. He loved spending time with family and friends including scavenger hunts for grandkids and bingo with hilarious prizes. He was known for his extreme generosity, his great sense of humor, and his incredible voice.
As per his request, no funeral services will be held. A private graveside service will be held to honor him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or spend the day on the golf course. Online condolences available at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020