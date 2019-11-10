|
Herbert Bernhard Schroeter
1923 - 2019
Herbert Bernhard Schroeter (96) passed away November 7th, 2019 with his family by his side. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Canyon Estates Ward Chapel, 965 E. Oakwood Dr., Bountiful, Ut. Friends may call Tues 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful and Wed. 9:30 -10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Estates, 1640 E. Lakeview Dr, Bountiful, where his body will lay next to his beloved wife, Rosie. See full Obituary at: www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019