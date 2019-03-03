Herbert Henry

Fischer

June 12, 1935 ~ Feb. 26, 2019

Herb passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83. He will be remembered lovingly and missed dearly by his wife Judy, his children Doug (Laurel), Craig (Tonya), Blake, Kelli (Cody), and Julie, his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Herb was born in Glen Ullin, North Dakota and served in the US Air Force from 1955-1958 and was stationed in NJ and Paris. He moved to Utah in 1961 and started his career with Hercules Inc. where he retired after 35 years.

In 1963 Herb married Julia (Judy) Nicholes and together they raised their family of 5 in many different homes in the Kearns area before settling for good in Taylorsville. Herb loved to travel to his condo in Florida, his property in Antimony and West to Wendover. After retirement he spent his time mastering his craft as a barber.

Herb could strike up a conversation with anyone that crossed his path. Adults and children alike, adored him. If you ever needed a haircut, a toothpick, a newspaper, or ice cream, Herb was your guy.

"Fathers hold their children's hands for just a little while, and their hearts forever….."

Our family would like to thank Brighton Home Health and Hospice for all their loving care.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019