For many of Herbs final years on earth, I feel that I got to know him pretty well, and had the opportunity to spend many fine hours in conversation and observation with him. I am very grateful for that privilege and those experiences. They have made me a better man.
I found him to be a faithful man of God, who loves The Lord, Jesus Christ. He had an admirable living testimony, in defense of Truth, of our Eternal God in Heaven, even in his passing through the vail.
And on many occasions in his earthly life, he stood tall and tried to always do the right thing when faced with moral and spiritual choices. An example we would all be blessed to emulate.
He broke down the popular phrase, You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Many who know him closely, sometimes found him to be firm and opinionated, which requires some qualification. He was teachable! Is this not what we like to see in anyones testimony of The Lord?
I found him to be caring, compassionate, humble and forgiving too, even to his dying day, as he overcame earthly behaviors and weakness. He expected honesty and accountability from others and tendered the same. Candy for children who came to church was one of his favorite pastimes. Occasionally, he even included the adults too. I saw in him, a generosity and a love for others.
His legacy lives on in many ways.
There is much I have learned from this wonderful man and am thankful.
He can be proud of his children, grandchildren, greats and in-laws. All who have, or will learn and benefit from the great example he set in life. In so turn, we all are also better because of the life he shared with us.
May the Good Lord crown him with glory.
Sincerely,
Fred Bytendorp
Herbert Kunz Goldhardt
1932-2020
Herbert Kunz Goldhardt, 88 died June 7, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. Born
April 29, 1932 in Bronx, NY to Herbert Paul Goldhardt and Martha Anna Kun z. Grew up in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. Graduated from East High School and was involved in JROTC. Active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many assignments, high councilor, stake YM president, stake mission president, bishop and Salt Lake Temple ordinance worker. Married Carma Esther Taylor on March 10, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 63 years. Veteran of the Korean War. Had a love for Scouting and was active in the BSA for many years. Eagle Scout and recipient of the Silver Beaver and Silver Oxen Award. Retired from both Safeway and LDS Church maintenance. Loved the outdoors and fishing in the Uintah mountains. Served a full-time mission with his wife in the Milwaukee Wisconsin Mission and loved working with the Oneida Native American Branch. Preceded in death by wife Carma, parents, sister Elvie Marie Goldhardt, granddaughter Anna Goldhardt and great granddaughter Quinn Goldhardt. Survived by eight children, Herbert T. (Terri), South Salt Lake, Roseanne (Gordon) McPhail, South Jordan, Deborah (Kim) Michelson, West Jordan, David (Lorena), Herriman, Timothy (Rebecca), Millcreek, Rebecca (Craig) Moir, North Las Vegas, NV, John (Roma), Manchester, NH, Susan Hamblin, Highland. 26 grandchildren. 41 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held on June 18. Friends and family may call June 17 for a viewing service from 6-8 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S . Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Social distancing protocols will be followed . Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.