For many of Herbs final years on earth, I feel that I got to know him pretty well, and had the opportunity to spend many fine hours in conversation and observation with him. I am very grateful for that privilege and those experiences. They have made me a better man.



I found him to be a faithful man of God, who loves The Lord, Jesus Christ. He had an admirable living testimony, in defense of Truth, of our Eternal God in Heaven, even in his passing through the vail.

And on many occasions in his earthly life, he stood tall and tried to always do the right thing when faced with moral and spiritual choices. An example we would all be blessed to emulate.

He broke down the popular phrase, You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Many who know him closely, sometimes found him to be firm and opinionated, which requires some qualification. He was teachable! Is this not what we like to see in anyones testimony of The Lord?

I found him to be caring, compassionate, humble and forgiving too, even to his dying day, as he overcame earthly behaviors and weakness. He expected honesty and accountability from others and tendered the same. Candy for children who came to church was one of his favorite pastimes. Occasionally, he even included the adults too. I saw in him, a generosity and a love for others.

His legacy lives on in many ways.

There is much I have learned from this wonderful man and am thankful.

He can be proud of his children, grandchildren, greats and in-laws. All who have, or will learn and benefit from the great example he set in life. In so turn, we all are also better because of the life he shared with us.



May the Good Lord crown him with glory.



Sincerely,

Fred Bytendorp

Friend