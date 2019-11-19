|
Holden Daniel Curtis
Jan 4, 2015 ~ Nov 16, 2019
Holden Daniel Curtis left this earth on November 16, 2019, gaining his angel wings at the young age of 4. Born on January 4, 2015, he was two months shy of turning 5. He touched so many lives in his short time here on Earth. He was the happiest, best friend that anyone could ask for. He had a joy for life that was contagious to all he came in contact with. Holden loved Spider-man, Mickey Mouse, learning new things, and he lit up every room he walked into with his smile and dimples.
He is survived by his mother Ashlee Loscher-Curtis, father Brett Curtis, stepmother Janna Curtis, maternal grandparents Kent and Teresa Loscher, paternal grandparents Craig and Karen Curtis, uncles Braydon (Makel) Loscher, Ty Loscher, Bryce (Amelia) Curtis, aunts Abby (Garron) Combs, Kallie (Dan) Richey, Shelby (Parker) Brevard, along with great-grandparents Dale and Marilyn Dawes, Robert and Maryanne Cox, Harold Loscher (preceded in death by Sharon Loscher). Additionally, he was blessed with countless step relatives who love him deeply, and many cousins who will greatly miss his sweet spirit.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 4679 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah 84003. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 19, 2019