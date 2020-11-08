Holly Tennant
1973 ~ 2020
Farmington, UT-Holly Tennant born December 20, 1973 peacefully passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 46. Holly who was born with Downs Syndrome lived a full and extraordinary life. To know Holly was to love her.
Holly was blessed to have lived among members of a loving neighborhood and community. Because of the supportive environment they created Holly was able to attend the same schools as her brothers and sister. She was a proud graduate of Monte Vista, Kaysville and Farmington Elementary, Farmington Junior High, and Viewmont High School where she enjoyed many friends and participating in school activities. Holly was an active participant in the Special Olympics and upon graduation from high school found gainful employment at Taco Bell, and PARC for many years.
Holly's faith in Christ and his gospel was evident and genuinely expressed whenever she felt inclined. Her love of others was most often expressed through words, hugs, and hand-written notes saying, "I love you". Her Farmington 5th Ward family loved Holly and she loved them. Their Christ-like love for her was genuine and will forever be remembered. Thank you to all who so fully enriched her life with your friendship, love, and daily care. As Holly would say, "'Member I love you!"
Holly is survived by her mother, Jody W. Tennant, her siblings Heather Nielsen, Joseph M. Tennant, Jared M. Tennant, Aaron A. Tennant, and Seth L. Tennant and 20 nieces and nephews. In passing, Holly is preceded by her father, M. Brent Tennant (June 2017), and brother Samuel W. Tennant (March 2016).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of concern for the health of family and friends a virtual memorial tribute to Holly can be found through Russon Mortuary at: www.russonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers kindly consider donating to cover Holly's medical expenses. Please visit GoFundMe.com
to view "Holly Tennant - A Hula Dancing Angel".