"Grandpa Homer"

1924 ~ 2019

Together again!!! Homer V. Foust passed away at his home in Coalville, Utah, and was reunited with his sweetheart on April 19, 2019, at the age of 94.

Dad was born November 29, 1924, in the small farming community of Genoa, Nebraska, to George Levi and Chestine Peterson Foust. He spent most of his childhood; however, with his grandparents, Victor & Tilda Peterson. He attended the country school and Genoa High School until he was sixteen when the family moved to Coalville, Utah. He had fond memories and still remembered every one of his classmates.

After moving to Coalville, he attended North Summit High School. He left school in 1943 to serve in the US Army, South Pacific Theater as part of the "greatest generation". Following his honorable discharge, he returned to graduate from North Summit.

He married Merla Jaques on June 27, 1946. They spent 65 years together. Their marriage gave them two daughters, Vicky Lynn and Georgia Lee. Following Merla's death in 2011, he was so lonesome, and we are sure their reunion has been wonderful.

Dad was a hard worker; working for Mountain Fuel for 20 years then Utah Power and Light for the next 20 years. His retirement didn't stop him from working. He spent several years working for Ken Boyer's ranch, and several more helping Colby Pace with his ranch.

Dad loved the outdoors, fishing, horses, horseracing, baseball, reading and learning. He was one of those people who could do anything…fix anything. His mind was as sharp as ever even in his later years. He never forgot a name and he completed the newspaper crossword puzzle every day.

He is survived by his daughters, Vicky & Steve Richins, Henefer, UT; Georgia & Karl Robertson, North Ogden, UT; Sister-in-law Karol Foust, Morgan, UT, 8 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren who will miss him terribly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife; his parents; brother, Hubert (Pete) Foust, and son-in-law, Charles L. Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the Coalville Stake Center, 40 North Main, Coalville, UT, with a viewing the night before from 6 to 8 and an hour before the services at the Stake Center as well.

The family would like to thank Jeanette Vernon for her kind and loving medical care and those who assisted following his passing. Thank you, as well, to his kind neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or other charity in his name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walker-mortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary