Howard A. Woods
1945 - 2019
Howard Ashley Woods passed away April 15, 2019 at home in Cottonwood Heights from cardiac arrest.
Visitations and Funeral services will be Monday April 22, 2019 at the Brighton Stake Center 2895 E. Creek Rd Sandy, Utah. Visitation from 9:30-10:45 am followed by services at 11:00 am. Interment Sandy City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Howard Woods Memorial Donation Fund at any Mtn America Credit Union. A Venmo account has been set up @HowardWoodsMemorialDonations. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2019