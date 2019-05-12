Howard Bennie

Larsen

1931 ~ 2019

Howard Bennie Larsen passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born November 18, 1931 in North Ogden, Utah to Jetsina Ruth Meenderink Larsen and Edward Christian Larsen, and grew up with his three living siblings. He married the love of his life, Lauretta Atkisson Larsen, on August 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised four children: Karen, Janet, Ted & Erik.

He lived a long and full life, therefore he was preceded in death by many loved ones including his wife of nearly 59 years, Lauretta in 2015. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Butz, his 4 children, 14 energetic grandchildren and 8.5 even more energetic great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 18th, at the Hillside Chapel, located at 676 N Eagle View Dr, Alpine, UT 84004, beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will occur at 3:00 PM at the Ogden City Cemetery, located at 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah. For a full tribute, please visit Serenity Funeral Home: http://www.serenityfhs.com

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary