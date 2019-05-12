Home

Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillside Chapel
676 N Eagle View Dr
Alpine, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Chapel
676 N Eagle View Dr
Alpine, UT
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Ogden City Cemetery
1875 Monroe Blvd
Ogden, UT
Howard Bennie Larsen


1931 - 2019
Howard Bennie Larsen Obituary
Howard Bennie
Larsen
1931 ~ 2019
Howard Bennie Larsen passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born November 18, 1931 in North Ogden, Utah to Jetsina Ruth Meenderink Larsen and Edward Christian Larsen, and grew up with his three living siblings. He married the love of his life, Lauretta Atkisson Larsen, on August 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised four children: Karen, Janet, Ted & Erik.
He lived a long and full life, therefore he was preceded in death by many loved ones including his wife of nearly 59 years, Lauretta in 2015. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Butz, his 4 children, 14 energetic grandchildren and 8.5 even more energetic great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 18th, at the Hillside Chapel, located at 676 N Eagle View Dr, Alpine, UT 84004, beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will occur at 3:00 PM at the Ogden City Cemetery, located at 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah. For a full tribute, please visit Serenity Funeral Home: http://www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019
