|
|
Howard Elden Warner
May 8, 1938 ~ Jan. 23, 2020
Howard Elden Warner, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at Dixie Regional Hospital.
He was born May 8, 1938 in Delta, Utah to Claude and Angie Warner. He was the youngest of 3 children. He married Janell Febon Hansen on July 25, 1961 in the Manti Temple and they had eight children. They were later divorced and he went on to marry Helen Law Darton on December 22, 1990 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Howard grew up in Delta, Utah and attended Utah State University, spent 3 years Active Duty in the Army and 20 years in the Air Force. He loved scouting and Hunter Education but his true passion was firearms. He had a great respect and love for them.
Howard is survived by his older sister "Naoma Braithwaite and older Brother Lloyd Warner. His 8 children "Vance Warner", "Wendy Beckstrom", "Laurel Pounds", "Bryce Warner", "Jared Warner", "Shaleen Warner", "Alayna Moore" and "Jenae Warner".
Howard was a successful hard working father and husband.
Howard will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh with his jokes and his stories of childhood pranks. Howard was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ and will be remembered for his missionary work and love for the gospel.
Howard was blessed with 45 Grandchildren and 50 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at
McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Viewings will be held Tuesday, January 28th, 6-8:00 p.m and Wednesday, January 29th, 10-10:45 a.m. also at McDougal Funeral Home prior to funeral services. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020