J Howard Johnson

Feb. 7, 1936 ~ Apr. 17, 2019

Sutherland, UT-J Howard Johnson, age 83, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019, in Delta, Utah. Born February 7, 1936 in Cedar City, Utah, to Bert and Nina Ahlstrom Johnson. Raised in Sutherland, Utah and graduated Delta High School. Attended BYU, then served an LDS Mission to New Zealand where his father had also served. Enlisted in US Air Force in 1959. Proud member of Air National Guard and American Legion, and loved serving his country. Married Jean Timmerman in 1963, later divorced. Married Glenda Lois Brooksby on March 24, 1979 in the Manti LDS Temple. They enjoyed 40 wonderful years together. Following in his father's footsteps, was a lifelong farmer and rancher. A good steward of the land and served on the State Soil Conservation Board. Lifelong and faithful member of the LDS Church, and had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Served in various missionary callings throughout his life, including a second mission in New Zealand with Glenda.

Survived by wife: Glenda, children: Ben Howard Johnson, Karen (Andrew) Belanger; stepchildren: Stan (Karen) Reidhead, Leslie (Troy) Blauer, John (Jennifer) Reidhead, David Reidhead; siblings: Della May, Gordon (Pam) Johnson, Evelyn Larsen, Eloise (Joe) Liddell and brother-in-law: Shirley (Marlene) Christensen; 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, son: Roger; sister: Geniel Christensen, brothers-in-law: Kenneth May and Carl Larsen; sister-in-law: Patsy Johnson.

Funeral: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m., Sutherland LDS Chapel, 2650 N 3000 W. Viewing: Saturday, 9:30-10:40 a.m., prior to service. Burial Sutherland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com

