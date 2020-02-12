Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Orlan Bingham


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Orlan Bingham Obituary
Howard Bingham, 87, Died peacefully on February 6, 2020 in St. George Utah.
Howard was born on September 14, 1932 in Preston, ID to Alton Bingham and Lamar Rice Bingham. He was married to Marilyn Hebdon for 48 years.
Howard grew up in Preston, ID and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah prior to serving in the military. He served a two-year tour of duty in Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Army he returned to Salt Lake City and studied Mining Engineering at the University of Utah. Howard worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation for 34 years.
In his younger years Howard enjoyed fishing, bowling, and had his pilot's license.
His life was filled with many challenges. He suffered his infirmities with patience and good humor and rarely complained.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alton Dale and Darel John, and wife Marilyn Hebdon Bingham. He is survived by his children Kathleen (Kim) Schroeder, Dale (Karen) Bingham, Douglas (John Whitlock) Bingham, and Daren (Brenda) Bingham, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sisters, Carol (Ron) Mumford, Faye Smith, and sister-in-law Ruth (Don) Gray.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 12852 South 3200 West, Riverton UT 84065. Interment will be at Camp Williams Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -