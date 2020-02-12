|
Howard Bingham, 87, Died peacefully on February 6, 2020 in St. George Utah.
Howard was born on September 14, 1932 in Preston, ID to Alton Bingham and Lamar Rice Bingham. He was married to Marilyn Hebdon for 48 years.
Howard grew up in Preston, ID and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah prior to serving in the military. He served a two-year tour of duty in Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Army he returned to Salt Lake City and studied Mining Engineering at the University of Utah. Howard worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation for 34 years.
In his younger years Howard enjoyed fishing, bowling, and had his pilot's license.
His life was filled with many challenges. He suffered his infirmities with patience and good humor and rarely complained.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alton Dale and Darel John, and wife Marilyn Hebdon Bingham. He is survived by his children Kathleen (Kim) Schroeder, Dale (Karen) Bingham, Douglas (John Whitlock) Bingham, and Daren (Brenda) Bingham, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sisters, Carol (Ron) Mumford, Faye Smith, and sister-in-law Ruth (Don) Gray.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 12852 South 3200 West, Riverton UT 84065. Interment will be at Camp Williams Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2020