Howard Tunu Ama
1975 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Howard Tunu Ama died on November 21, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah he was born August 13, 1975, in Los Angeles California. He married Seneuefa "Cindy" Ama on July 10, 1999. They were sealed for time and eternity on June 10, 2006 in the West Jordan Temple. Howard continued his desire for growth in entrepreneurship. Howard gave his love to his beautiful wife & children, close loved ones, and even people he never knew. His favorite time was spent with family, telling stories and laughing at his jokes. Through his leadership he drew people in with his charm and heart of gold. Howard expressed his passion through music. Loved to go on road trips and travel anywhere. Howard loved to cook meals and always said, "you need to cook with love." His love radiate whenever he was around you.
He was survived by: His wife, Seneuefa "Cindy" Ama. His children: Leinaala Ama(Jane), Lalelei Langi(Filimone),Keianna Barrington, and Shiloah Ama.
His Children he helped raise: Kasey Barrington(Nene), Candy Liava'a(Billy), Sabrina Fitsemanu(Jacob), Kene Barrington, Paul Ama, Adia Mila, Kingston Nusi, Kerri Apineru, Shawn Leilua, Sinalei Leilua, Maea Leilua, and his father Siulepa T Ama Sr, and his nine grandchildren.
The King of our family continues his mission with the rest of our guardian angels. We appreciate and love those that have made the day of our Father a beautiful one. Thank you dad for the Legacy that you have left. It's not a good-bye, but we will see you later. Alofa Atu, until we meet.
Services will be announced on MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019