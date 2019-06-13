Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Redwood Memorial Estates
6500 S. Redwood Road
View Map
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh Brown Obituary
Hugh BrownSeptember 11, 1932-
June 5, 2019
Hugh Brown, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on June 5, 2019 in Midvale, Utah.
He was born to Clarence and Blanch Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 11, 1932. Hugh graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City and married the love of his life, Carol Brown, on December 2, 1950. After dedicating over 40 years of service he retired from Frank Edwards Company, where he worked for most of his life. He is survived by his loving children, Janyce Catmull and Steven Brown; grandchildren, Mindy Swenson (Sam) and Benjamin Ortega; and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road. Viewing will be Saturday from 12-1:30 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 State St., Midvale. At his request, a celebration of life will be held at his home following the graveside service. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 13, 2019
