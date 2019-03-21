Ida Fae Hilton Anderson

1929 ~ 2019

West Valley City, UT-Ida Fae Hilton Anderson, age 89 was born on August 8, 1929 in Rigby Idaho to Hyrum and Ethel Bate Hilton. She died on March 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She married John M. Anderson on January 2, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. She graduated from East High in 1946 and graduated from the University of Utah in 1950.

She taught 2nd grade at Riley then Granger Elementary for many years.

Ida is survived by her children Jim (Maureen), Gayle, and Patti (John) Peterson, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband John, her parents and brothers Wayne, LaMar and Robert Hilton.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Jordan North 6th Ward building 3875 W. 4100 S. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 prior to the services. A viewing for family and friends will also be held Thursday March 21 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow services at Memorial Estates on Redwood Road and 6500 S.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019