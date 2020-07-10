Ida Lee Dea
June 16, 1937 - July 6, 2020
Together again, Ida Lee Cotten Norris Dea, age 83, passed away July 6, 2020 happily reuniting with the love of her life, Robert (Bob) LaVar Dea. She was born June 16, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert (Dewey) Cotten and Freida Helen Norris. Mom was the second of five children. She resided in Magna, Utah for most of her life where she attended school at Webster Elementary, Brockbank Junior High, and Cyprus High School.
While attending high school, she worked at the Chatterbox Drive Inn. It was there she met her future husband, Bob. They were married December 9, 1953 and sealed for time and all eternity on June 20, 1955. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, volunteering her time and effort into countless callings. Together, she and Dad served a full-time mission in Fresno, California.
Mom always had a love for people and a passion for serving others, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Mom was a fabulous cook and seamstress! She enjoyed needle craft, cake decorating, ceramics, and gardening. Her dedication to humanitarian work allowed her many talents to be shared throughout the world. Mom's hands were rarely still.
She loved giving big hugs and kisses. She enjoyed telling stories, laughing until she cried, and vacationing with family. She kept an immaculate house and cleaned with a whole lot of bleach! Mom was taught at a very young age to take care of what she had and to be grateful. She passed along that message by encouraging others to do the same. Mom always said, "You should leave something better than you found it." This world is truly a better place because she left it better than she found it.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents Robert (Dewey) Cotten, Robert (Bob) and Helen Norris, her devoted husband Bob, her sister Marilyn Monson, and granddaughter Melissa Rocha Tapia. She is survived by her brothers Richard (Cindy) Norris, George (Debbie) Norris, her sister Susan (Greg) Gardner, her children Debbie Rocha, Becky (Steve) Ovenden, Kevin Dea, Sandy (Clair) Fjeldsted, 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Sagewood at Daybreak: Memory Care and Brio Utah: Hospice Care for the love and compassion they gave to all of us, especially Mom.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com