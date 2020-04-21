|
Bud and Marie Gines
Together again.
Ida Marie Barney Gines passed away on April 16th 2020. Mom took Dad's hand and joined him in Heaven. Randy was also there for a long awaited hug from his Mom, she had missed them both so much. Her parents were there, a family reunion ensued much like all the wonderful family reunions we all enjoyed over the years.
Mom was born August 20th 1944 to Max and Ida Jones Barney in Salt Lake City Utah. She married Buddy Lloyd Gines on March 7th, 1958 also in Salt Lake City. Their life together was one of pure unconditional Love for each other and their family.
Mom was an incredible seamstress, and enjoyed making clothes for her family. She would crochet, cross stitch and work together with Dad to make many gifts for family that we will treasure always.
They had a great love of the outdoors and through all the family camping trips passed that passion on to the rest of us. She enjoyed reading and watching old westerns on TV. Her favorite movie's were Dirty Dancing and all Christmas movies.
She was the backbone of our family, setting a beautiful example of what a Wife, Mother, and Grandmother should be. Her strength will be carried on through us all.
Survived by children, Ronnie (Shirlene) Gines, Debbie Gines (Mike) and Cynthia Gines (Tom) Peronek. Sister Linda (Bud) DeNovellis, Brother Ray (Thelma) Barney, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grand children, 6 great great grandsons. Preceded in Death by her parents, Son Randy Gines and Husband Bud. We will miss you always but take comfort in knowing you are together again.
The Memories Will Never End
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2020