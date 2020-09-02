Ida Marion Ferguson

1925 - 2020

On August 30, 2020 we said goodbye to our mother, Ida; a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ida Marion Arbon was born to Rhoda Lee and Leonard Arbon on May 15, 1925, in Sparks, Nevada. On April 21, 1944 Ida married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Alson Ferguson, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 56 years. They have 4 children. Son, Alan (Susan) Ferguson; daughters, Dana (Jack) Simper, Kerry Christopherson, Ann Heather (Dave) Shields. She has 12 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.

Thanks to Marvin Zitting for being her loving companion and caretaker.

Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Ida, knows she loved people, and they loved her. Her memory will always be a blessing to her family and loved ones.

Survived by; brother Norman (Betty) Arbon. Preceded in death by husband Ken; granddaughter Allison Christensen; brother Lee; sisters, June, Nola, Lola.



