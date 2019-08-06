Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
Ida Ruth Crawford

Ida Ruth Crawford Obituary
Ida Ruth Crawford, daughter of Lemuel Waite Murphy and Nettie May Dennard Murphy passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 99 from natural causes.
Ruth was the widow of Rufus Lee Crawford, who passed away in 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia.
She is survived by her two sons, Rufus L. (Bud) and Kenneth D., siblings: Lousie Smith, Kathryn Clay and Frank Murphy.
In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at the Capital View Baptist Church in Atlanta as the secretary during the 1960's.
Prior to her admission to assisted living in 2016, she lived with her son Bud for many years in Centerville, Utah where she acquired many friends.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah.
Her burial will take place in the Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia.
Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019
